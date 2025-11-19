2025 CAF Awards: Achraf Hakimi Wins African Ballon D’Or

For the first time since 1998, a Moroccan has won the African Ballon d’Or and this year, the honor goes to Achraf Hakimi.

The PSG right-back delivered one of the greatest seasons ever by a defender, sweeping every major trophy: the Champions League, Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Trophée des Champions.

Hakimi was decisive on every stage, scoring in the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final, finishing the season with 11 goals and 17 assists in 55 matches.

His performances even made him a serious contender for the global Ballon d’Or, where he finished sixth.

After narrowly missing the African award last year, Hakimi vowed to come back stronger and he did.

In Rabat, despite nursing an ankle injury, he proudly lifted the trophy, joining African greats like Salah, Drogba, Eto’o and Mané.