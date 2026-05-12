Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Trump administration reportedly decides no ICE at FIFA World Cup

US ICE agents stand near TSA security lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, 30 March 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

The presence of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at widely-attended football matches had sparked controversy earlier this year, with some concerned they may be at the FIFA World Cup.

But the Trump administration has reportedly decided that ICE will not operate inside or around FIFA World Cup stadiums during this year’s tournament.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons had said previously that ICE would play a "key part" in security operations surrounding the tournament, focusing mainly on homeland security investigations.

But members of the US Congress and labour unions later voiced fears immigration enforcement raids could occur near stadiums or fan zones during the tournament.

The event will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico this summer, with more than a dozen host cities across North America.

According to the Co-chair of the Miami host committee, Rodney Barreto, guarantees have now been given that ICE will not be at stadiums during matches.

“This is not going to turn into some ‘round them up’ type of thing. That's not the purpose of this'', said Barreto, speaking to The Athletic.

The co-chair said he had spoken with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who told him the federal government would help process travel documents for those arriving in the US.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..