Trump administration reportedly decides no ICE at FIFA World Cup

The presence of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at widely-attended football matches had sparked controversy earlier this year, with some concerned they may be at the FIFA World Cup.

But the Trump administration has reportedly decided that ICE will not operate inside or around FIFA World Cup stadiums during this year’s tournament.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons had said previously that ICE would play a "key part" in security operations surrounding the tournament, focusing mainly on homeland security investigations.

But members of the US Congress and labour unions later voiced fears immigration enforcement raids could occur near stadiums or fan zones during the tournament.

The event will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico this summer, with more than a dozen host cities across North America.

According to the Co-chair of the Miami host committee, Rodney Barreto, guarantees have now been given that ICE will not be at stadiums during matches.

“This is not going to turn into some ‘round them up’ type of thing. That's not the purpose of this'', said Barreto, speaking to The Athletic.

The co-chair said he had spoken with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who told him the federal government would help process travel documents for those arriving in the US.