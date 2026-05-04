Chinese companies see surge in demand for FIFA World Cup merchandise

World Cup fever is boosting demand for tournament-related merchandise and Chinese producers are working hard to deliver the goods.

With more than a month still to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, producers in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu say they're seeing a surge in demand for tournament merchandise.

"The World Cup has boosted enthusiasm for playing football," says local merchant Lin Yuanyuan.

"The sales of children's footballs are also quite good. There's been an increase. The main markets are in South America and Africa. Pet soccer balls are also selling relatively well."

The Yiwu Sports and Fitness Products Industry Assocation designed its own football based on the upcoming tournament.

"We incorporated the basic colors and elements of the three host countries — the US, Canada, and Mexico — into the design, and it has been well received by customers."

This year's World Cup has expanded from 32 to 48 teams, featuring a longer event duration and broader audience reach, further boosting sales of tournament-related merchandise.

IP licensing companies have ensured order deliveries through shift adjustments and rotating shifts. Products related to World Cup event IP and trendy consumer IP saw robust production and sales.

According to data from Yiwu customs, in the first quarter of this year, the city's exports of sports goods and equipment reached 2.83 billion yuan ($414.53 million), a year-on-year increase of 12%.