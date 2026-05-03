In Gaza, handmade dolls offer comfort to children after years of war

After years of war and restrictions in Gaza, a mother of five has turned to making dolls to bring comfort to children who have lost their toys in the devastation.

Shireen al-Kurdi, a 36-year-old Arabic language teacher, said she began producing dolls after toys stopped entering Gaza because of the blockade and restrictions.

“The idea of producing and designing toys came after three years of blockade and restrictions, when toys were no longer being imported,” she said. “I thought I would make dolls for my own children so they could play and have fun. Later, the toys became popular and in demand, so I decided to expand the business and bring them to market.”

Al-Kurdi said the dolls have offered children a rare source of joy after years of conflict and repeated displacement.

“After three years of war, the children have no toys. Their toys were buried under the rubble of their homes,” she said. “Having been displaced several times, most have returned to their homes, but their toys were lost beneath the ruins. So dolls came as a lifeline for the children, bringing smiles to their faces.”

Separately, the U.N. refugee agency said the war has driven up freight costs for delivering aid to refugees in the Middle East and Africa.

UNHCR said shipping costs have risen by nearly 18% as cargo has been rerouted بسبب the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and port congestion, causing delays in deliveries.