Deadly Israeli strikes hit Gaza’s Al‑Shati camp and Al‑Shifa Hospital

Gaza was hit by renewed deadly strikes late on Tuesday, 14 April, as casualties were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Al-Shati refugee camp. Medical staff said five people were killed in a drone strike near a makeshift café. The incident highlights continuing violence despite a ceasefire officially in place since 10 October 2025. Gaza’s civil defence agency reported at least 11 Palestinians killed in separate strikes in the north the same day, including a three-year-old child, bringing the death toll during the truce to at least 757, figures cited by the health ministry and considered broadly credible by the United Nations. Israel says it is targeting militants and has launched limited operations along the so-called military perimeter, while Hamas accuses it of repeated violations. Additional strikes in Gaza City and Beit Lahia left several dead, according to rescue workers. With access to the territory restricted, independent verification remains difficult. Aid groups warn of worsening conditions, as both sides trade accusations and the fragile ceasefire continues to erode.