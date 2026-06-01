World Cup dream brings hope to Haiti amid violence and instability

Haiti’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is offering many Haitians a rare sense of hope as the country struggles through one of the most difficult periods in its recent history.

The excitement follows Haiti’s qualification for the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and only the second time in the country’s history.

For many Haitians, the achievement has become a symbol of resilience in a country battered by gang violence, displacement and political instability.

A billboard hanging over a busy street in the capital urged people to "choose peace," showing a gun beside children playing soccer.

Local resident Wilkerson Daromain said the national team had given people encouragement at a time when many are struggling to cope with daily violence and insecurity.

"We are living in very difficult circumstances, but the Grenadiers have given us hope," he said.

Stores and markets across Port-au-Prince are cashing in on the World Cup, with Haiti jerseys, flags and shirts representing other favorite teams drawing increased interest.

Haiti is set to face five-time world champion Brazil during the group stage of the 2026 tournament, a matchup that carries special significance in the Caribbean country.

Many fans have traditionally supported Brazil’s and Argentina’s national teams during the World Cup while Haiti remained absent from the tournament.

Vendor Philippe Guichard Paillant said many Haitians are hoping the Grenadiers can surprise one of soccer’s biggest powers.

"I would love to see Haiti reach the final," he said. "It is every Haitian’s dream to see the national team go this far."

Another vendor, Fitho Joseph, said Haiti’s qualification had changed the way many fans view international soccer.

"At this time, I have stopped supporting the Brazilian national team," he said. "Now I stand behind my country and support the Haitian team."

The growing excitement around the national team comes against the backdrop of a worsening security crisis.

Armed gangs are estimated to control most of Port-au-Prince, and many Haitians have been forced from their homes amid ongoing violence.

Still, banners supporting the Grenadiers have appeared across the capital, reflecting how the team’s success has provided a brief moment of unity and optimism for many people living through the crisis.