Canada orders 21-day isolation for travellers from Ebola zones

Canada is tightening border and immigration measures after a rise in Ebola cases in parts of central and east Africa.

The federal government says the steps are aimed at limiting any potential spread of the virus as outbreaks continue in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

From this week, travellers arriving from the affected countries will be required to isolate for 21 days.

Officials say the changes are being introduced under the Quarantine Act and take effect on Saturday.

They stress the risk to Canada is currently low and that no travel-related cases have been detected.

Anyone entering the country who has been in the affected regions within the past three weeks will still be allowed in, including citizens and permanent residents.

But they will face health screening on arrival and must follow public health rules.

Travellers showing symptoms will be sent for medical assessment in hospital.

Those without symptoms will need to present a plan showing how they will isolate for the full 21 days.

The World Health Organization says Ebola is a rare but severe illness, spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

It warns the current strain circulating in the DRC has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, though research is ongoing.

Canadian officials say uncertainty over the scale and spread of the outbreaks is behind what they describe as a precautionary response.

Around 350 people travel weekly to Canada from the three affected countries, most of them Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel said the approach was about protecting the public and aligned with measures taken by neighbouring countries.

She also pointed to coordination ahead of major international events, including the upcoming FIFA men’s World Cup.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the government is also adjusting immigration processing as part of the response.

From Wednesday, some applications from people in the affected countries will be temporarily put on hold.

That includes visas, study and work permits, and permanent residency applications.

Officials say applications will continue to be processed but final decisions will not be issued for 90 days.

The pause could be extended or lifted earlier depending on how the situation develops.

Diab said existing documents will not be cancelled and will remain valid once the measures end.

She added the government is acting carefully, saying the priority is reducing risk while monitoring the outbreak closely.