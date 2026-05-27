Greenpeace stages record deep-sea protest against seabed mining

The action was organised by Greenpeace International alongside Greenpeace Germany and Greenpeace Nordic as part of a wider campaign aimed at stopping commercial mining on the seabed. Images released by the organisation showed the robot unfolding the message at a depth of around 2,315 metres, in an area where mining companies hope to extract metals used in batteries and new technologies. The environmental group said the protest was designed to pressure governments and delegates involved in discussions at the International Seabed Authority, which is considering future rules for deep-sea mining projects. Marine scientists have repeatedly warned that industrial activity on the ocean floor could damage fragile ecosystems that remain poorly understood. Greenpeace argues that the environmental risks outweigh the economic benefits and is calling for a global moratorium on seabed mining. The organisation described the operation as the deepest banner protest ever staged, using robotics to draw attention to environmental threats hidden far below the ocean surface.