In war-torn Gaza, Palestinians mark Eid al-Adha among the rubble

Worshippers laid prayer mats beside ruined buildings and debris as families tried to observe one of Islam’s most important holidays. Residents said the atmosphere of celebration traditionally linked to Eid had disappeared after years of conflict, displacement and loss. “There’s no Eid,” said Mahmoud Saqer in Khan Younis, describing widespread distress and mourning among civilians living through continued violence in the territory. Eid al-Adha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, usually brings family gatherings, gifts and shared meals across the Muslim world. In Gaza, however, many families say they are struggling simply to survive. Ayda Al-Banna, attending prayers in Gaza City with her granddaughter, said her children had been killed and that Eid now held no meaning for her. Images from both cities showed only limited signs of celebration, including a few balloons near streets lined with destruction. The war has devastated much of Gaza’s infrastructure and displaced large parts of the population since fighting intensified years ago.