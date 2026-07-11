War in Ukraine: Kyiv hit by Russian ballistic missiles and drone swarm, 10 injured

Footage from Kyiv filmed early Saturday 11 July 2026, shows smoke rising over the capital as emergency workers collect missile fragments and residents sweep broken glass from courtyards and cars. Soldier Oleh Tymoshenko, cleaning his damaged vehicle, said the first missile struck before the air raid alert sounded, adding a second hit five minutes later while he sheltered in a hallway. Officials say Russia fired ballistic missiles and a drone swarm at Kyiv, striking the Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. At least 10 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy, with four hospitalised, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched six Iskander missiles, several cruise missiles and 121 drones overnight, with air defences intercepting most of them. The attack follows a strike on 8 July that killed four people, part of an intensifying Russian campaign against the capital.