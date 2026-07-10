Spain wildfire near Almeria kills 11 and sparks major evacuations

Around 1,000 residents were evacuated and several roads closed as the wildfire spread rapidly, fuelled by dry conditions and strong winds. Emergency services said many of the victims were found inside burned-out vehicles, suggesting they were caught while trying to escape the advancing flames. Authorities initially reported 12 deaths before revising the toll to 11 following further verification. More than 150 firefighters, supported by 220 soldiers from Spain's Military Emergency Unit, remain on the ground as crews work to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the wildfire. However, emergency calls suggested that a fallen power line may have ignited nearby vegetation before the blaze spread rapidly through surrounding woodland. Six people were reported injured, some suffering burns and smoke inhalation. The disaster follows weeks of exceptional heat across Spain, with temperatures repeatedly exceeding 40°C, leaving vegetation tinder dry and creating ideal conditions for wildfires. In June, Spanish authorities linked more than 1,000 excess deaths to extreme heat, highlighting the growing public safety risks associated with prolonged periods of high temperatures. Experts warn that such conditions significantly increase both the likelihood and intensity of wildfires, raising concerns about the country's preparedness as climate extremes become more frequent.