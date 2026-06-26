Frozen feasts and cool pools help Rome zoo animals survive heatwave

At Rome's Bioparco Zoo on 26 June, giraffes, hippos, tapirs, capybaras, lemurs and seals received frozen fruit, vegetables, fish and specially prepared ice treats designed to cool them down while encouraging natural behaviour. Zoo staff also maintained cooled pools and climate-controlled indoor spaces for the most heat-sensitive species as temperatures were forecast to reach 36 to 37°C in the Italian capital. The Italian Ministry of Health has issued its highest heat warning as a prolonged heatwave affects much of the country. According to Bioparco zoological supervisor Yitzhak Yadid, some amphibious species require air-conditioned shelters or water-cooling systems to survive extreme temperatures. Seals are kept in pools maintained below 25°C to prevent overheating. The zoo says the cooling measures also provide environmental enrichment, keeping animals active while reducing the effects of prolonged summer heat.