Historic joy in Abidjan as Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockouts for first time

Thousands of supporters filled the streets of Abidjan after the Elephants secured their first-ever place in the knockout stage on the night of 25 June. A 2-0 victory over Curaçao, inspired by two goals from Nicolas Pépé, sealed qualification and triggered scenes of jubilation across the economic capital. Fans danced, waved national flags and praised head coach Emerse Faé as the team advanced beyond the group stage for the first time in four World Cup appearances. The result capped an impressive Group E campaign for Ivory Coast, who opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ecuador before losing to Germany. The victory over Curaçao secured progression to the last 32, where the Elephants will face either France or Norway on 30 June. Supporters hailed the squad's talent and growing confidence, expressing hope that the team could extend its historic run and challenge for the biggest prize in international football.