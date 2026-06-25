Heatwave scorches Europe from London to Madrid as temperatures near 39C

In London, residents sought shade in parks and along the River Thames while transport operators warned of possible disruption to services. The Met Office said the heat could approach levels previously considered exceptional for June, prompting school closures across parts of England and Wales and renewed warnings for vulnerable people. In Belgium, the iconic Atomium in Brussels was temporarily closed after indoor temperatures became uncomfortably high during the heatwave, with the move taken as a precaution for visitor and staff safety. The closure affected one of the city’s best-known landmarks, which can retain heat inside its metal structure when temperatures soar. In Madrid, residents and tourists gathered at the city’s so-called “urban beach” to cool off in water fountains as temperatures remained unusually high, with the hot spell prompting many people to seek out shaded public spaces and other ways to cope with the heat. Meteorologists attributed the conditions to a persistent heat dome that trapped hot air over Western Europe, driving temperatures higher and prolonging the heatwave. Forecasters warned that further rises were possible before any relief arrived, while millions of people across the continent were placed under heat alerts and public health measures.