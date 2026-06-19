New Russian strikes hit Kharkiv and Odesa, killing one and injuring children

Ukrainian authorities said ten people, including four children, were injured in the Kharkiv region after Russian guided aerial bombs struck several locations. One strike set a warehouse ablaze, sending thick smoke into the air as firefighters worked through the morning to bring the fire under control. Officials also reported damage to around 40 homes and several vehicles in nearby districts. In southern Ukraine, one person was killed and four others injured in the Odesa region after a Russian strike hit the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, authorities said. The State Emergency Service said two petrol tankers and one gas tanker parked outside a settlement caught fire, triggering a major firefighting response as crews battled the blaze. The latest attacks come as fighting continues along multiple fronts, with Ukrainian authorities warning that civilian infrastructure remains vulnerable to long-range Russian strikes.