Malaysia’s 3rd International Summit of Religious Leaders explores how faith can empower the youth

In partnership with Muslim World League

Hosted by Malaysia in cooperation with the Muslim World League, the summit and the subsequent Fourth Southeast Asia Scholars Conference brought together more than 2,500 participants from 49 countries.

Speakers underlined that human dignity and interfaith harmony are central to building stable societies, stressing that religion should not be a source of division or racism, but a bridge for unity.

The impact of artificial intelligence and the rise of misinformation dominated the agenda, with participants warning about the misuse of generative tools and the spread of disinformation. At the same time, speakers highlighted education and cross-cultural dialogue as essential tools to counter harmful narratives.

The summit concluded with a call to strengthen youth engagement, promote responsible knowledge, and foster a more inclusive and understanding global society.