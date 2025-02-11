Welcome to Africanews

Hundreds of thousands of worshippers gather in Malaysia for Thaipusam festival

Hundreds of thousands of Hindus flocked to the sacred grotto in Selangor, Malaysia, to celebrate the religious festival of Thaipusam. Early on Tuesday morning, worshippers climbed the 272 steps of the temple as a sign of devotion. Accompanied by traditional music, they prayed and made offerings, while some pierced their bodies in an impressive ritual. The festival attracts large numbers of pilgrims and tourists every year.

Malaysia Religion Hinduism Ritual

