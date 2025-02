Ukraine: Russian drone attack on a residential area of Sumy

In Ukraine, a Russian drone attack hit the town of Sumy on Sunday night. A residential area was hit. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after the attack, which damaged three residential buildings and 21 cars. The state emergencies service said 65 residents were evacuated and no casualties were reported. The Ukrainian armed forces reported that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 83 drones, 61 of which were shot down.