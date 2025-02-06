Displaced Gazans face new hardships as storms destroy their temporary shelters

In the central city of Deir al-Balah, strong winds have caused extensive damage to the tents of displaced Palestinians. Many have seen their plastic tents completely destroyed, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The harsh weather has not only stripped them of their shelters but also of the few remaining possessions they had managed to salvage. A crane toppled by strong winds in the Gaza Strip on Thursday resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and injuries to eight others, the military reported. The accident happened early morning in the newly-established Israeli buffer zone within Gaza. One soldier is critically injured, while the remaining seven have moderate to minor injuries.