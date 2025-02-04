Iconic vintage cars gather at Paris' Grand Palais for Bonhams' auction on 6 February 2025

Among the star attractions is a cream 1936 Packard Twelve 14th Series Convertible, showcasing pre-war luxury design. Another standout highlight is the legendary 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta, expected to fetch between 4 and 6 million euros. Sharing the spotlight is a Ferrari Tipo 555 ‘Super Squalo’ Formula 1 car, driven by motorsport legends Mike Hawthorn and Giuseppe Farina, carrying an equally hefty estimate. Also making headlines is a rare 1928 Bugatti T43 Grand Sport, estimated between 1 and 1.5 million euros. With bidders from across the globe expected to participate, the auction promises to be a spectacular showcase of automotive history.