Alliance of Sahel States puts on show of unity through inaugural games

From June 21 to 28, 2025, Mali capital Bamako hosted the first edition of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Games.

Over the course of a week, more than 500 professional athletes from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger competed in football, traditional wrestling, archery, and other events.

The event comes at a time of deep regional instability.

All three countries have faced jihadist insurgencies for over a decade, involving groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

Following military coups, the ruling juntas expelled French forces and turned to Russian mercenaries for support.

The AES Games are part of a broader effort by the three nations to build solidarity under the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States, a security and political bloc. Burkina Faso finished third in the tournament.

The AES flag was officially handed over to Roland Somda, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Youth and Sport, as the country prepares to host the next edition in 2026.