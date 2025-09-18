ECOWAS chief makes surprise visit to Burkina Faso

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has become the first leader of the West African bloc ECOWAS to visit a member of the Sahelian Alliance of States, in a move analysts say signals a turning point in relations.

Bio, who took over the chairmanship of ECOWAS in June, met Tuesday with Burkina Faso’s junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traoré at the presidential palace in Koulouba.

According to Sierra Leone’s state house, Bio committed to fostering closer ties and cooperation between ECOWAS and the Sahel alliance during the one-day visit where he vowed to “make sure that peace returns to Burkina Faso.”

In a video posted on President Bio’s X he said “ I am here today to show my solidarity with the people of Burkina Faso, to tell them they are not alone and that we will work together to restore peace.”

This comes after tense relations between the AES block and ECOWAS - The junta-led West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso formally withdrawn from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS in January this year.

State media in Burkina Faso reported that the talks touched on regional security and international relations as analysts said the trip reflects growing acceptance of the breakaway bloc.

“They’ve accepted it now, there won’t be any more talk from ECOWAS for the Sahel countries to come back,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

“This was the most optimistic, most upbeat comments from ECOWAS we’ve seen so far.”

In a post on social media, Bio thanked Traoré for his hospitality.

“ECOWAS has always played a significant role in promoting peace, security, and economic prosperity across our nations,” he wrote. “I eagerly anticipate continued collaboration with our brothers in Burkina Faso as we strive to uphold these important shared values together.”