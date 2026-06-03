Benin's new president rebuilding ties with Sahel states

Benin’s new President Romuald Wadagni travelled to both Niger and Burkina Faso on Tuesday as he tries to rebuilds ties with the Sahel states.

Less than a week after taking office, he has secured a commitment from the military junta in Niger to begin the process of reopening their common border.

It was closed after Niamey accused Benin of harbouring “French bases” bent on destabilising Niger.

Niger’s military leaders has broken away from traditional ally and former colonial power, France, since coming to power in a 2023 coup.

Like other states in the region, both countries are battling jihadist violence.

Niger’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakary Yaou Sangare, said the two presidents discussed the terrorist threat in the Sahel and West Africa.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to joining forces to combat the scourge of terrorism and banditry that has plagued the sub-region for several years and is undermining the effective implementation of all the development programmes initiated by their respective governments," he said.

Niger has teamed up with fellow junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali to create a confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States.

Wadagni spent several hours in Niamey before heading to Burkina Faso later in the day where he met with its head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and deepening cooperation. Discussions focused on security, counterterrorism, trade, infrastructure, vocational training, and logistics.

Wadagni’s first international trip was to Nigeria on Monday.