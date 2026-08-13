France opens disciplinary proceedings against ambassador to Central African Republic

France has opened disciplinary proceedings against its ambassador to the Central African Republic following allegations of misconduct at his official residence in Bangui.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed it launched an administrative investigation earlier this year after reports raised concerns over possible security breaches involving Ambassador Bruno Foucher, a veteran diplomat who has served in Bangui since 2023.

According to French weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, Foucher allegedly hosted around 30 women at the ambassadorial residence between January 2024 and March 2026, with some staying overnight. The report also says he acknowledged having sexual relations with two young women and allegedly instructed staff to allow one visitor to remain at the residence during his absence.

The Foreign Ministry says an inspection mission carried out in April led to the ongoing disciplinary proceedings but has not commented further while the investigation continues.

The case comes at a sensitive time for French diplomacy. Paris has been working to restore ties with the Central African Republic after relations deteriorated in recent years as Russia expanded its influence in the country through the Wagner paramilitary group.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared relations with Bangui "completely restored" during a visit in March, making the allegations against France's top diplomat an unexpected setback in those efforts.