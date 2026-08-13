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RSF claims key victory in Sudan’s Blue Nile region

FILE - A Sudanese soldier from the Rapid Support Forces or RSF stands on his vehicle in the East Nile province, Sudan, on June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)   -  
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Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, say they have taken full control of Geissan, in the Blue Nile region, near the Ethiopian border.

The Sudanese army disputes that claim, saying fighting is still underway and that it retains control of a key military base.

The fighting has displaced around 2,500 people, according to the IOM, with some civilians crossing into Ethiopia.

The offensive also reportedly came during harvest season, with the RSF accused of looting crops and the central market.

Geissan’s strategic location gives the RSF greater influence along supply routes and near the Roseires Dam.

Khartoum also accuses Ethiopia of facilitating military support from the UAE to the RSF, allegations Addis Ababa denies.

Analysts say the new offensive could be aimed at stretching the army as it makes gains elsewhere in Sudan.

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