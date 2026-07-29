UNICEF says conflict in Sudan's north Kordofan kills 23 children in two months

UNICEF says at least 23 children have been killed and 25 others injured in Sudan's North Kordofan state since fighting intensified around the city of Al Obeid in late May.

The latest incident occurred on July 24 in the Burbur area south of Al Obeid, where four children—two boys and two girls aged between 8 and 16—were reportedly killed.

According to UNICEF, the attack brings the number of children killed or injured in North Kordofan this month to at least eight. In June, at least 30 children were reported killed or wounded, while another 10 child casualties were recorded in May, including a two-month-old infant.

UNICEF Representative in Sudan Sheldon Yett said every child killed represents a family whose future has been changed forever, adding that children continue to pay the highest price in the conflict.

Across Sudan, the UN agency says at least 330 children were reportedly killed or injured during the first six months of this year alone.

UNICEF is calling on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law by taking all possible measures to spare children from violence and safeguard essential services, including schools, healthcare facilities and water systems.

The conflict in Sudan, now in its fourth year, continues to fuel one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions of children facing displacement, hunger and limited access to basic services.