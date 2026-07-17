20 children killed in bus crash in Uganda

Uganda
Twenty children and one adult were killed on Friday when their bus overturned in Uganda.
The group from King David Junior School in the capital Kampala were returning from a trip to Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa District when the crash occurred, police say.
"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned," police said in a statement on social media.
"The crash claimed the lives of one adult male and 20 pupils, while three adult males and several juveniles sustained injuries," the statement said. Police also shared a photograph of the badly mangled bus.
Uganda has a poor road safety record. Last year, two buses collided on a major highway in Uganda, killing 46 people. In 2024, there were 4,434 fatal collisions and 5,144 deaths, according to a report.
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