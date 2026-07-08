Nigeria orders probe into fake agency that nearly got $944,000 in state funds

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into how a fake government agency operated openly in the heart of his administration and was almost handed nearly a million dollars in public funds.

The agency, called the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, doesn't exist under Nigerian law. Yet it was set to receive about 1.3 billion naira ($944,300) in this year's national budget.

Its offices were reportedly located inside the federal secretariat in Abuja, the same complex that houses genuine government ministries.

Anti-corruption agency given 30 days

Tinubu's office announced on Tuesday night that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been ordered to investigate. It has 30 days to report back.

Investigators will look into claims of forged appointment letters, and allegations that the agency used a fake presidential appointment to gain official recognition, including help securing visas.

"Con artist," says presidential spokesman

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga described Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, the man who claimed to run the agency, as a "con artist" with a track record of misrepresentation.

Onanuga said no public money had actually been paid out. But critics are asking a harder question: how did a nonexistent agency make it into the national budget in the first place?

Pressure builds on Tinubu

The scandal adds to political pressure on Tinubu ahead of the presidential election, putting Nigeria's long-running corruption problem back in the headlines.

Local media reported that Adeyemi claimed he'd been given an appointment letter by Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila denies ever meeting or knowing him.

Analysts say the government still needs to explain how the fake agency slipped into official spending plans.

Court date set

Adeyemi is due in court on July 27. He faces charges of forging official documents, falsely seeking recognition for a fake government agency, and opening multiple bank accounts in its name.