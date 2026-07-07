Nigerian medical student killed in Russian strike, days before graduation

A 23-year-old Nigerian medical student has died after a Russian airstrike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine, just days before she was due to graduate.

Nnani Adaobi Marian was struck on June 29, when Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, according to local reports.

She was critically wounded. Doctors treated her first in Kharkiv, then transferred her to Germany for specialized care.

She died there on Sunday, July 5. Medical teams on two continents had tried to save her life.

Kharkiv National Medical University confirmed her death in a statement. They remembered her as bright, sincere, and deeply committed to helping others.

She had studied at the university since 2020. Along the way, she completed internships at the University of Cambridge and at Biruni University in Türkiye.

The details of her final days are especially painful. Adaobi was heading to a graduation photoshoot with a close friend, Fatima Huseynova, when the bombs fell.

Fatima died instantly at the scene. Adaobi survived the initial blast, but not the injuries.

At least 12 other people were wounded in the same attack, officials say.

Kharkiv's regional prosecutor's office also offered condolences to her family. They noted that doctors fought for her life until the very end.

Adaobi's death adds a name and a face to a war that has claimed thousands of civilian lives. She was one exam away from becoming a doctor.