Ghana rejects Ramaphosa visit over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

Ghana has turned down a state visit request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as tensions rise over a wave of xenophobic violence that has targeted Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa.

Diplomatic sources in Accra and Pretoria told the Daily Graphic that the decision comes amid a sharp escalation in anti-foreigner attacks across parts of South Africa. The violence has already forced around 1,000 Ghanaians to return home, with another 900 said to be in the process of registering for repatriation.

The situation turned deadly on June 30, when a Ghanaian national was killed during a wave of demonstrations by xenophobic groups targeting African migrants.

Two governments, one message

A South African source said Accra was "deeply concerned about the safety and dignity of its citizens" and could not justify hosting a high-profile visit "under the current circumstances."

On the Ghanaian side, officials pointed to a second worry: the president's own safety. With anti-migrant sentiment running high, there were fears that Ramaphosa's presence could provoke a hostile public reaction, a risk Accra was not willing to take.

"The government's position on the protection of Ghanaians abroad is non-negotiable," one source said, adding that a visit in the current climate could do more harm than good for both leaders.

A visit on hold, not cancelled

Ghana has reportedly told South Africa exactly what needs to happen before any state visit can go ahead: concrete action to stop the attacks and firm guarantees for the safety of Ghanaian nationals living there.

Despite the diplomatic freeze on the visit itself, sources on the Ghanaian side insist the broader relationship between the two nations remains intact. This is being framed as a pause driven by security concerns, not a rupture in ties.