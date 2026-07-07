Cape Verde World Cup team hopes tournament success will boost next generation

They arrived as underdogs but they're leaving as stars. Now Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup team is hoping to bring that confidence home to the next generation of players.

Cape Verde’s World Cup journey has come to an end, but the island nation leaves the tournament with valuable memories and a new level of recognition.

Coming from a country of around 550,000 people, the Blue Sharks faced some of the biggest names in world football and showed they could compete at the highest level.

For some players, the tournament also brought unforgettable moments, including the chance to face global stars such as Lionel Messi.

"It was an honor to me. It was very crazy to play against (Messi)," said Jamiro Monteiro.

"For me, he is the best player in the world. I'm a big fan of him. To be with him on the pitch was an amazing feeling, so I'm happy that I played against him in my career."

But beyond individual experiences, Cape Verde’s players believe this campaign can help build confidence for the future of football in the country.

"I think now everyone will remember Cape Verde because of what we did," said Willy Semedo. "It means that we are very good players. (Vozinha) had a really good World Cup. I think that now everyone in the world knows about him. I'm really happy for him.”

Their performances have drawn attention to a team that arrived without the status of traditional football nations, but with the ambition to prove itself on the biggest stage.

Now, Cape Verde returns home with pride, experience and the belief that this World Cup can be an important step for the next generation of players.