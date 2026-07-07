France captain Kylian Mbappé condemns Paraguayan senator over 'brazen racism'

French captain Kylian Mbappé has hit back at a Paraguayan senator over racist remarks she made after Paraguay’s loss to France in the World Cup round of 16.

Mbappé called Celeste Amarilla a “despicable woman,” “unworthy” of representing her country.

After Mbappé scored the winning goal to knock Paraguay out of the tournament, Amarilla posted a series of comments on social media, denigrating his origins, education and appearance.

“Through your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup,” Mbappé said in response.

Amarilla deleted her post, saying she regrets treating Mbappé with “the same insults” she’s received as a mixed-race person. But she also demanded an apology, accusing Mbappé of gender-based violence in his comments about her, and threatening legal action if he didn’t retract them.

The French Football Federation (FFF) on Monday denounced Amarilla’s comments as “utterly abhorrent” and “unacceptable,” adding that it would refer the matter to prosecutors.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Paraguay during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Philadelphia, Saturday, July 4, 2026. Matt Rourke/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, and sports minister Marina Ferrari voiced support for the national team’s captain. “By targeting Kylian Mbappé, the senator is attacking everything our captain embodies and everything our country stands for: liberty, equality and fraternity,” Ferrari wrote on X.

“One more goal for Kylian Mbappé, this time against racism,” Macron posted, adding that the player has his "full support."

Paraguay’s government condemned Amarilla’s remarks as “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.” It said the senator’s comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people.

Before Saturday’s match, former Paraguay goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert referred to France as “a squad from Africa.” Philippe Diallo, president of the FFF, said Chilavert “was once a great goalkeeper” who had now “fallen into disgrace.”