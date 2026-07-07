Guinea-Bissau to hold referendum on expanding presidential power

A proposed change to the constitution of Guinea-Bissau giving more power to the president will be put to a referendum on August 30, the country’s military junta said in a decree on Monday.

The army seized power of the country in November, just days after a presidential election, overthrowing the head of state and suspending the electoral process.

The junta has since approved a constitutional amendment to abandon the parliamentary system and move to a presidential one.

Under the proposal, the president could appoint the prime minister and members of government and dissolve parliament.

New elections aimed at restoring civilian rule are scheduled for December 6 but voters will first be asked whether they agree with the amendment.

Transitional leader General Horta N’Tam will not be allowed to run for president, the junta said in December.

Guinea-Bissau has witnessed five military takeovers and a string of attempted coups since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.

To date, the prime minister came from the parliamentary majority but that led to difficult periods of coalition governments.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was ousted in 2025, ruled by decree until his removal, after dissolving the opposition-dominated parliament in December 2023.