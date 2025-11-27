Guinea-Bissau soldiers announce Gen. Horta N’Ta as junta leader

Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday announced a new junta leader for the country, cementing a forceful takeover of power that began on Wednesday, days after the country’s presidential election.

The military high command has inaugurated Gen. Horta N’Ta as the head of the military government, which will oversee a one-year transition period, according to a declaration announced on state television.

The main opposition candidate in Guinea-Bissau late Wednesday claimed victory in a closely contested presidential vote this week and accused the West African nation’s leader of staging a coup to avoid defeat.