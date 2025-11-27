Guinea-Bissau soldiers announce Gen. Horta N’Ta as junta leader

Guinea-Bissau
Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday announced a new junta leader for the country, cementing a forceful takeover of power that began on Wednesday, days after the country’s presidential election.
The military high command has inaugurated Gen. Horta N’Ta as the head of the military government, which will oversee a one-year transition period, according to a declaration announced on state television.
The main opposition candidate in Guinea-Bissau late Wednesday claimed victory in a closely contested presidential vote this week and accused the West African nation’s leader of staging a coup to avoid defeat.
Go to video
Apple sued over conflict minerals linked to DRC and Rwanda
Go to video
Attempted school abduction foiled by Kogi vigilantes
Go to video
Kenyan civil society petitions ICC to probe Tanzania poll violence
01:05
WFP sounds alarm as Nigeria braces for severe hunger in 2026
Go to video
UK court denies bail to ex-soldier wanted in Kenya over 2012 killing
Go to video
EU sanctions top Sudan paramilitary chief over Darfur abuses