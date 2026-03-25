South Africa's top cop to be charged in corruption case

South African prosecutors said Wednesday they intend to charge the head of police over a $20-million health tender, in a case that has rocked the country and pulled in a dozen other officers.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has been served with a summons to appear in court next month, said Kaizer Kganyago, spokesman for South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority.

The case centres on a now-cancelled 2024 police tender for health services awarded to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is suspected of links to organised crime.

It was not immediately clear what charges Masemola will face, but a police spokeswoman confirmed he will honour the April 21 court appearance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had "noted" the confirmation of the charges, and would address the issue "in accordance with the law".

The presidency added that he remained committed to ensuring the police force "remains stable and able to continue fulfilling its policing mandate."

Fifteen people, including a dozen police officers and a director of Matlala's company, were charged on Wednesday on suspicion of corruption in the awarding of the tender.

All of them - except Matlala, who had already received 50 million rand ($2.9 million) before the contract was terminated -- were granted bail.

Described locally as a "tenderpreneur", a term referring to individuals who have made fortunes through government contracts, Matlala shot to national prominence after a regional police chief accused the force and South Africa's police minister of drabbling in criminality.

The allegations triggered the minister's removal from office and a formal commission of inquiry was set up by the president, turning the saga into a national spectacle.

Broadcast daily on television and radio, the hearings have become a closely followed saga for South Africans.

A separate parliamentary inquiry is also probing claims that senior officers had corrupt ties with crime bosses and took money for favours.

Matlala was arrested in May last year in connection with the 2023 attempt on his ex-partner Thobejane's life.

His name had already surfaced in the Tembisa Hospital scandal, where more than 2.2 billion rand ($129 million) was allegedly siphoned off.

The Tembisa hospital case cost whistleblower Babita Deokaran her life in 2021, when she was shot nine times outside her home.