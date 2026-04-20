Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

President Lula slams Trump over U.S. rejection of South Africa at the G20 summit

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the end of the German-Brazilian consultation   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had no right to bar South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from attending the G20 summit.

Speaking in Hannover, Germany, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Lula said: "I told Ramaphosa that he must attend the G20. He must attend. He can’t not go just because Trump said he wouldn’t."

Relations have been strained between South Africa and Trump's administration, which expelled former Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool following his criticism of Trump.

Trump has targeted South Africa and cut all financial assistance after accusing the government of allowing a “white genocide” against the white Afrikaner minority group, claiming they were being racially targeted and killed. Trump implemented a programme offering migration and asylum to white Afrikaners who feel persecuted in South Africa.

South Africa and the US are also at odds over South Africa's decision to pursue an International Court of Justice case accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..