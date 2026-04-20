Malabo prepares for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV
Preparations are underway in Equatorial Guinea ahead of Tuesday's visit by Pope Leo XIV, a trip local church leaders say could strengthen faith and national unity.
Equatorial Guinea is among a limited number of African nations selected for a papal visit, a choice welcomed by many residents who describe it as an honour.
The Pope has already visited Angola, Algeria and Cameroon.
Equatorial Guinea will be the final leg of his epic trip through Africa, during which he has blasted the “handful of tyrants” and “chains of corruption” that have held parts of the continent hostage for centuries.
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Pope Leo XIV arrives in Angola, third stop on Africa tour