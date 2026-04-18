Pope Leo XIV arrives in Angola, third stop on Africa tour

Pope Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Angola, opening the third leg of his four-nation tour across Africa, with a message focused on hope, peace, and social justice.

His plane landed in Luanda on Saturday after departing Cameroon, where he celebrated Mass before an estimated 200,000 worshippers in the capital, Yaoundé.

During the flight, the Pope also addressed growing tensions surrounding the Iran conflict and his recent exchanges with U.S. President Donald Trump. Leo said it was “not in my interest at all” to engage in political debate, stressing instead that he would continue to preach a message of peace through the Gospel.

In Cameroon, the pontiff urged young people to remain hopeful and resist the temptation to migrate, while calling on political and economic elites to stop exploiting natural resources and local populations for profit.

That same message is expected to continue in Angola, a country rich in oil and minerals but where much of the population still lives in poverty, a legacy of colonial rule and uneven development.

With Angola marking the midpoint of his journey, Pope Leo’s visit is being closely watched as both a spiritual mission and a broader appeal for justice and reform across the continent.