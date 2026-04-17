Preparations underway in Equatorial Guinea for arrival of Pope Leo XIV

Preparations are underway in Malabo, the former capital of Equatorial Guinea, to welcome Pope Leo XIV who is due to arrive on Tuesday.

It will be fourth and final leg of the head of the global Catholic Church’s 11-day visit to Africa, having previously travelled to Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola.

Some 80 per cent of the country’s two million inhabitants are Catholic, but the only pope to have visited before was Jean-Paul II, almost half a century ago.

Residents in Malabo are happy that Leo he is coming.

One of them, Cristian Geto, said he thinks the Pope’s visit will have a positive impact on the religion and **“**help society avoid engaging in harmful social behaviour."

For fellow resident, Juan Raul, it will bringmany spiritual changes and motivate more people to attend Mass.

The Pontiff is due to meet with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who has ruled the country with an iron fist since taking power in a 1979 coup.

Leo will have to tread carefully between trying to support local Catholics and being seen as endorsing Obiang’s authoritarian government.

He is also due to address the authorities, representatives of civil society, and members of the diplomatic corps, at the Presidential Palace.

Many expect the Pope to deliver a message on human rights and social justice.

Leo will also hold meetings with the Bishops of Equatorial Guinea and travel to the town of Mongomo where he will celebrate Mass, and the port city of Bata.

On Thursday, the last day of his Journey, he will celebrate Mass at the Malabo stadium before taking his flight back to Rome.