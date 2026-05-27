Pope Leo XIV meets Pedro Sánchez at the Vatican ahead of Spain visit

Images released by Vatican Media showed the two leaders speaking privately, exchanging gifts and posing with the Spanish delegation. Sánchez was accompanied by senior Spanish officials, including ambassador María Isabel Celaá Diéguez, during the meeting with the newly elected Pope. The Spanish leader also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, who oversees relations with foreign states and international organisations. According to the Vatican press office, discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere and focused on issues linked to cooperation between Spain and the Holy See. The meeting comes as Pope Leo XIV continues a series of diplomatic audiences following his election, while Spain prepares for the Pope’s first official visit to the country since taking office earlier this year.