Bodies pulled from rubble near Tyre after deadly Israeli strike in Lebanon

Rescue operations are continuing near Tyre, where authorities and local residents are still searching for survivors and assessing the scale of destruction caused by the strikes. Footage from the scene shows emergency crews digging through the rubble of destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon as residents inspect the damage, search for missing relatives and try to recover belongings from the debris. The attacks are part of a broader escalation in southern Lebanon, where the health ministry says at least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday despite a ceasefire agreement intended to contain hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Local officials warn that the continued bombardment risks triggering further displacement and additional damage to civilian infrastructure. Israel says it is intensifying military operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced clashes with Israeli troops north of the Litani River on Wednesday. In a statement, the Iran-backed group said its fighters were engaged with Israeli forces in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, near an area where Israeli troops are operating. The renewed violence is raising fears of a wider confrontation along the border after months of intermittent cross-border fire.