Ghana begins repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid tensions

The first group of around 300 Ghanaian nationals departed from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday as Ghana began a voluntary repatriation programme for citizens wanting to leave South Africa amid growing anti-immigrant tensions.

Another group was expected to leave on Sunday.

Families and travelers gathered at the airport with luggage trolleys and suitcases as officials and police coordinated the departure process.

“I think in this case, it's less about Ghana trying to protect its citizens per se, or these 300. They could probably move elsewhere in the country or get assistance within South Africa. This is a symbolic move to try to send a message to their sort of bigger counterpart, South Africa, that this is politically unacceptable," said Professor Loren Landau, University of Witwatersrand Professor for African Centre for Migration & Society.

Some of those repatriated had been held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre for immigration-related matters.

More than 800 Ghanaians registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation following weeks of protests and rising fears among foreign nationals.

Ghanaian authorities said the repatriation effort was being carried out in coordination with South African officials after concerns over the safety and well-being of migrants.

The repatriation follows renewed demonstrations over illegal immigration in parts of South Africa, where frustrations over unemployment, crime and access to services have fuelled tensions around undocumented migration.

South African authorities have condemned violence against foreign nationals while acknowledging concerns over illegal immigration.