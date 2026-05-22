Logistical issues delay evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

Ghana said on Friday it has delayed for a few days the evacuation of hundreds of its citizens from South Africa due to logistical issues.

More than 800 Ghanaians registered with the High Commission in Pretoria for help returning home during a recent wave of anti-immigrant protests.

In one incident, a viral video showed the alleged assault of a Ghanaian man by a crowd of people demanding to see his papers and then questioning their authenticity.

The first batch of 300 people were due to leave on Thursday, but Accra said the process was delayed because of the large numbers.

It said South African legal conditions have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination, and flight permits.

Authorities from the two countries have agreed to accelerate the process.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have flared up periodically, but there have been heightened tensions following the recent wave of demonstrations.

People took to the streets across the country demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented foreigners.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has called on African countries to partner with Pretoria to address issues of illegal migration.

Ghana's government has promised to give those it is evacuating from South Africa a reintegration financial package and psycho-social support.