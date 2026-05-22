Saudi Arabia holds annual Hajj security parade ahead of pilgrimage season

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry opened its annual Hajj security parade ahead of the pilgrimage season, showcasing the kingdom’s police and emergency response capabilities during a large-scale demonstration.

The parade featured various branches of Saudi security forces, including special police units, civil defence teams, traffic police, border guards and emergency medical responders and was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

Helicopters flew overhead while armoured vehicles, rapid-response units and crowd-control formations moved through the display grounds.

The demonstrations included simulations of emergency evacuations, firefighting operations, crowd management and counterterrorism responses, reflecting the wide range of security and logistical challenges associated with the pilgrimage.

Saudi authorities have increasingly expanded the use of technology and specialised units during Hajj operations in recent years as part of broader efforts to improve safety and coordination during the event.

This year's Hajj runs from May 25 to 29th. Some 1.5 million people are expected to participate in the Muslim pilgrimage, despite the ongoing Iran war that has seen Saudi Arabia hit by missiles and drone strikes.