Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Thousands flee as South Africa braces for anti-migrant deadline

Displaced migrants queue at a deportation site, in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

With just one day until an unofficial June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa, thousands of Malawians remain stranded in makeshift camps, hoping to return home safely.

The deadline, promoted by anti-migrant groups, follows weeks of protests, intimidation and violence targeting foreign nationals. At least three people, two Mozambicans and one Malawian, have been killed, leaving many migrants fearing for their lives.

One documented migrant said he decided to leave after receiving repeated threats from neighbours who warned they would kill migrants once the deadline arrived. "That's why today I decided to join our brothers and go home," he said.

For others, leaving has meant making painful personal sacrifices. Another migrant said he was forced to leave his children behind with his Zulu wife after she told him she could no longer support them on her own.

The growing security concerns have prompted several African countries, including Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to organise voluntary repatriation efforts, with thousands already returning home.

South African authorities have condemned the violence and pledged heightened security ahead of planned anti-migrant marches, warning that anyone attempting to incite violence or take the law into their own hands will face arrest.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..