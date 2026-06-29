Thousands flee as South Africa braces for anti-migrant deadline

With just one day until an unofficial June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa, thousands of Malawians remain stranded in makeshift camps, hoping to return home safely.

The deadline, promoted by anti-migrant groups, follows weeks of protests, intimidation and violence targeting foreign nationals. At least three people, two Mozambicans and one Malawian, have been killed, leaving many migrants fearing for their lives.

One documented migrant said he decided to leave after receiving repeated threats from neighbours who warned they would kill migrants once the deadline arrived. "That's why today I decided to join our brothers and go home," he said.

For others, leaving has meant making painful personal sacrifices. Another migrant said he was forced to leave his children behind with his Zulu wife after she told him she could no longer support them on her own.

The growing security concerns have prompted several African countries, including Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to organise voluntary repatriation efforts, with thousands already returning home.

South African authorities have condemned the violence and pledged heightened security ahead of planned anti-migrant marches, warning that anyone attempting to incite violence or take the law into their own hands will face arrest.