South African police general shot days before corruption inquiry testimony

A senior South African police official has been hospitalised after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Johannesburg, days before he was expected to appear before a high-profile inquiry into alleged corruption and criminal networks within the country's police service.

Major General Feroz Khan, the suspended deputy head of crime intelligence, was wounded in the attack on Sunday evening while travelling home. Reports in local media said he underwent emergency surgery.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe urged caution over suggestions that the shooting was connected to Khan's scheduled testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

The commission was established following explosive claims by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that organised crime had infiltrated parts of the state and law enforcement agencies.

Khan was among those called to give evidence after his name surfaced during proceedings. He was expected to face questions over a failed 2021 drug operation in Johannesburg, as well as allegations reported by local media concerning his relationship with opposition leader Julius Malema and political figure Brown Mogotsi.

Earlier this month, Khan unsuccessfully sought to prevent investigators from examining electronic devices confiscated during his arrest. He had also requested that his testimony be heard in private before later withdrawing the application.

The attack adds to growing concerns around the safety of individuals linked to the inquiry. In December, another witness connected to the commission was killed in front of relatives weeks after appearing before investigators.

Khan was arrested in May alongside a fellow senior police officer and a businessman in a case involving the alleged unlawful trade and possession of gold.

The charges relate to an incident at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport in 2021, where authorities found a businessman carrying nearly 76 grams of unrefined gold. According to investigators, he claimed he was working undercover on behalf of senior members of the police service.

Khan has not responded publicly to either the allegations against him or the shooting.