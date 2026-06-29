Thousands of Malawians await repatriation as South Africa braces for anti-migrant deadline

Thousands of Malawians are stranded in makeshift camps across South Africa as fears grow ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-migrant groups demanding undocumented foreigners leave the country.

More than 15,000 Malawians have already been processed for repatriation, with authorities saying most lacked valid documents. But thousands more remain in overcrowded camps, where food, clean water and sanitation are in short supply.

The crackdown follows weeks of anti-immigrant protests and deadly attacks that have claimed the lives of two Mozambicans and one Malawian.

South African authorities have condemned the violence and pledged heightened security ahead of planned anti-migrant marches, warning that anyone taking the law into their own hands will face arrest.

The crisis highlights growing tensions over jobs, migration and economic hardship in Africa's most industrialised economy.