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Solidarity rally in Ohio after court ends protected status for Haitians

The U.S. Supreme Court is photographed, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Immigration

Residents gathered Thursday in Ohio in support of Haitian migrants following a Supreme Court decision to allow the Trump administration to end legal protections for migrants from Haiti and Syria fleeing violence and natural disaster in their country.

The 6-3 decision overturns lower court orders and allows the Department of Homeland Security to swiftly end temporary protected status, a program that protects a total of 1.3 million people from 17 countries.

It marked another victory at the high court for Republican President Donald Trump's sweeping crackdown on immigration.

Though the conservative-dominated court has put the brakes on some of Trump’s immigration policies, it handed him a second win Thursday in a decision clearing the way for the revival of a policy restricting immigrants seeking asylum.

In Springfield, Ohio, residents gathered Thursday night to sing and pray for their Haitian community members in the wake of the court's decision.

“I can support the President and what he has done to deport the worst of the worst, but Haitians are the best of the best in our community," Carl Ruby, pastor at the Central Christian Church said.

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