Morocco fans gather in Monterrey ahead of Round of 32 match against the Netherlands

Mexico
Morocco is set to play its first World Cup match in Mexico on Monday, facing the Netherlands in the Round of 32.
A festive atmosphere in Monterrey on Sunday as Morocco fans gathered at the Macroplaza ahead of their team’s Round 32 World Cup match against the Netherlands.
It’s Morocco’s first stop in Mexico after playing their first three Group C games in the United States, drawing with Brazil before defeating Scotland and Haiti to reach the knockout stage.
“The game in New York felt like the center of the world, we had the French walking around, the Brazilians, the Scots, the Algerians, the Argentinians, everyone was there, New York feels like the conglomeration of the world," says Morocco fan Alia Lahlou.
"Here feels very Mexican, very Moroccan, so I think they’re both unique. It’s a privilege and a blessing to be able to attend both.”
The Round of 32 match will be played Monday at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, one of the 16 venues hosting matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
It will be the last match to be staged in Monterrey during the tournament.
The winner will advance to Round of 16 to face Canada, after they beat South Africa 1-0 on Sunday.
Morocco and South Africa were the first African teams to book their spots to the knockout stage, with the latter advancing for the first time their history.
African teams have made history with nine out the 10 teams qualifying for the 2026 World Cup advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament, after a previous record of two.
This follows the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan and Algeria’s stunning 3-3 draw against Austria on Saturday night.
After 17 days of competition, Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Congo, and Algeria made it through to the Round of 32.
The only country not to make it to advance was Tunisia.
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