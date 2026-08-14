France wildfire forces 525 people to flee as Landes forest burns

The fire broke out shortly before 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, 13 August, and was driven by strong, shifting winds, reaching within a few hundred metres of homes in Luglon. By Friday morning, the Landes prefecture said more than 1,100 hectares had burned. No homes had been destroyed, but residents and a nearby campsite were evacuated as a precaution and taken to a reception centre in Sabres. Two departmental roads around Luglon were also closed to traffic. Around 500 firefighters were deployed alongside 40 forest‑fire vehicles, with aircraft including Canadairs, Dash water‑bombers and Air Tractors supporting the operation. Rising humidity overnight slowed the flames, but authorities warned that stronger winds could quickly worsen conditions. The fire came during a severe heatwave, with temperatures above 40 °C recorded in parts of the Landes. It followed several major fires in south‑western France this summer, including a blaze near Biscarrosse that burned about 3,700 hectares and destroyed around 200 homes and buildings.